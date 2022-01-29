Varanasi: A case has been registered against former ‘Mrs. India Earth' 2017 and the brand ambassador of 'Swatch Bharat Mission' Shweta Chaudhary for alleged non-payment of dues and criminal breach of trust.

As per the Varanasi-based businessman Rajiv Verma, the accused and her husband owed Rs 15, 73,000 to him for carpets and sarees. On the victim's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Shweta Chaudhary and her husband Amit Chaudhary at Manduwadih police station of Varuna Zone. A team also has been constituted by the SHO Manduwadih police station to visit Mumbai for investigating the matter.

Rajeev Verma, a resident of Chitragupta Residency of Meera Nagar Colony of Manduwadih police station area, runs a saree business and keeps visiting Mumbai as his daughter stays there.

As per Rajeev, he has business and family relations with Shweta Chaudhary, a resident of Rustomji Alenza Mind located in Space Malad, West Mumbai.

It is alleged that taking advantage of the same, Shweta had borrowed Rs 2,81,000 two years ago for her husband Amit Chaudhary and the amount was transferred to the bank account of her husband naming SS Investments. Later on, the couple demanded carpets worth Rs 9,77,000 from Bhadohi's based carpet trader was sent to Mumbai's address via courier. While sarees worth Rs 3,15,000 were also sent to the same address.

As time passed by and Rajeev demanded his amount, the couple kept making excuses, and later they started abusing and denying him the money.

Now, police have summoned the couple and soon a team will be sent to Mumbai for the investigation.

