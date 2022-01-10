Ramanagara (Karnataka): An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for violating Covid protocols during their march demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project.

Congress launched padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru for the Mekedatu water project on Sunday. Padayatra was launched by Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at Cauvery Sangam near Kanakapura of Ramanagara district. Mekedatu balancing project is a multi-purpose project that will reportedly ensure drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas and will also generate 400 MW power. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.

An FIR has been registered at the Satanuru Police Station in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district against DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for violating Covid protocols. The case has been registered by the police under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Padayatra has reached Doddaalahalli village, a native village of Kanakapura MLA DK Shivakumar on Sunday. The second day's proceedings already started from Doddaalahalli. Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, who took part in the Congress' padayatra in Ramanagara district on Sunday, has returned to Bengaluru as he was suffering from fever.

Also read: BJP enacting anti-conversion law to destroy peace in the state : DK Shivakumar