Dehradun: A case has been registered against BJP councillor Sudhir Butola and his ally for brutally killing a stray dog in Shiv Mandir Colony under Patel Nagar area of Dehradun based on the complaint of the media in charge of BJP's Kisan Morcha. The dog had bitten a few people and was eventually beaten to death. As the pet lovers of the area got to know about the incident they went furious and started demanding an FIR against the accused. Pet lovers were also planning to carry out a candle march in Gandhi Park demanding a lawsuit but due to the code of conduct, permission could not be obtained.

The police station in-charge Ravindra Kumar said that on Tuesday night, a case has been registered against BJP councillor Sudhir Butola and another person under the Cruelty to Animals Act on the complaint of Vineet Bhatt, media in charge of BJP Kisan Morcha.