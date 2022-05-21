Jhansi: BJP leader Tilak Yadav along with his supporters created a ruckus at Raksa Toll Plaza of Shivpuri Highway near Jhansi and thrashed the staff present at the toll plaza. Angered by the demand for toll tax, the assailants also ransacked the plaza. Toll plaza staff allege that Rs 1.12 lakh cash and mobiles of the employee were also looted.

On the complaint of toll plaza manager Pawan Sharma, the police have registered a case against 30 unknown people including BJP leader Tilak Yadav, Raksa village head Rajendra Singh Rajput, Nihal Rajput, Rajkumar under relevant sections for assault and robbery. A video of the incident is also getting viral on social media.