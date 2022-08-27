New Delhi: Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs will continue to expand the network of Finnish Missions abroad. On August 26, the President of Finland approved an amendment to the decree on the locations of Finland's Diplomatic Missions and the Provision of Consular Services in the Foreign Service. As a result, Finland will open a Consulate General in Mumbai and an Embassy in Islamabad on September 1.

For the time being, the Embassy of Finland in Islamabad will only provide services for people in distress and other similar urgent services (excluding the issuing of emergency passports) until the premises of the Embassy have been completed. Until then, other non-urgent consular services will be available at the Embassy of Finland in Abu Dhabi.

The Consulate General of Finland in Mumbai will only provide services for people in distress and other similar consular services. The Embassy of Finland in New Delhi provides all other consular services in addition to services for people in distress. It may be recalled that Finland had an Embassy in Islamabaduntil 2012. Later, it was closed as part of the retrenchment of the network of missions. This is the first time Finland has had a diplomatic mission in Mumbai.