Bhilwara (Rajasthan): After the recent instruction by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to Hindustan Zinc Limited directing the latter to provide compensation worth Rs 25 crore for environmental violations in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, former mining minister Kalu Lal Gurjar, while speaking to ETV Bharat, said if a mining company repeatedly violated the rules, its lease can be cancelled as well.

"I have been the Minister of Mines in the government of Bhairaon Singh Shekhawat. There are many rules that apply during mining. If any miner disregards the rules during mining, then the Mines Department Act has been made against them. According to provisions, first a fine is imposed against the company and if the mining does not stop even after imposing the fine, then its lease can be canceled", he said.

"HZL used to earlier come under Government of India, but currently it is owned by Vedanta. During my tenure as the mines minister nearly 30 years ago, there was not much mining. In case of violations, action should definitely be taken, as farmers' lands have become barren. People are dying in that area", Gurjar noted. Speaking about the ill-effects of mining, Dr. CP Goswami, Additional Chief Medical Officer, Bhilwara said the adverse effects are mostly visible in pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

"Dust spreads a disease called silicosis, which affects lungs the most. Apart from this, the poison spread in the water weakens the kidney, brain and heart. There is also an attack of asthma", Dr Goswami explained. He suggested keeping one's distance from such a place the best possible deterrent when it comes to countering the ailments.