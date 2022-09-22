Kolara (Karnataka): The Police on Thursday nabbed eight people for imposing a fine of 60,000 rupees on a Dalit boy after he touched the village deity in Hullerahalli of Malur taluk of the district. State Dalit organizations along with the victim's family lodged a complaint against the said accused on Tuesday and alleged that the accused had forced the Dalit family to pay the fine or leave the village.

Chetan, the victim Dalit boy accidentally touched the stick of the Utsava idol during the Bhuthamma Deva festival of Ullerahalli village on September 7. The Dalit organization that reached out to help the victim's family lodged a complaint with Masti police about violence against the Dalits in the village, banishment, and untouchability.

Kolar DC Venkataraja and SP D Devaraj visited the village and ensured justice while he took the victim's family to the Bhutamma temple of the village and offered prayers with them.

Meanwhile, MP Muniswamy, Malur MLA KY Nanjegowda, and Bangarapet MLA SN Narayanaswamy also visited the victim's family and helped them financially. Whereas Kolar Sub Divisional Officer Venkatalakshmamma and Social Welfare Officer Chennabasappa held a meeting and urged the villagers not to promote caste discrimination in the village. The SDO also deployed police constables as a precautionary measure to prevent such discrimination.