Pune: Four women MLAs in the city were financially duped by a conman named Mukesh Rathod under the pretext of getting medical treatment for his mother in Pune. The women MLAs, all of whom are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have registered a case against the accused in Bibvewadi Police Station here.

Madhuri Misal, Shweta Mahale, Meghna Bordikar, and Devyani Farande sought legal help after realising that all of them have been told the same fake story by fraudster Mukesh Rathod, who since then has gone missing.

Also read: DHFL-Yes Bank fraud case: ED issues fresh notice to Avinash Bhosale to vacate Pune property

As informed by the police, Mukesh Rathod sought monetary assistance from the said women MLAs stating that his mother was unwell. The cul[prit reportedly shared a Google pay number with the women MLAs, to which they transferred money for his mother's treatment. They learned later that it was a fake call and that they had been conned.

Bibvewadi Police Station Senior Police Inspector Vilas Sonde said that a case has been registered against Rathod for cheating the four women and the police are investigating the matter.