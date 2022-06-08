Karnal: Dairy owners of Haryana are currently witnessing hiked prices of fodder for animals and on the other hand milk prices are pretty low in comparison hence many of the dairy owners have shut down their businesses. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, one of the dairy owners informed that earlier they used to get dry rags for Rs 500 per quintal but now the prices have increased to around Rs 1500 per quintal, forcing around 20 dairy owners in Kurukshetra and 30 dairy owners in Karnal to change their professions.

Dairy operator Sumer Singh said that he has been owning a milk dairy from Kurukshetra for the last 15 years, but the increase in prices of fodder has made it difficult for them and he had to sell all his animals. "Our buffaloes are worth about 2 to 3 lakhs each," he informed.

Another dairy operator Dharamveer said that he has been doing dairy farming for over 5 years. He too closed the dairy, because the fodder was expensive and he couldn't feed the buffaloes. He further said that working out the expenses, the milk price should be around Rs 100 rupees a liter to break even. "But if we hike the milk price, customers will begin to object," he added.