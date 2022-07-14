Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): The plight of a farmer, Baban Kumar, belonging to Bagicha village in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, speaks volumes about the hardships the farming community has been facing in the country. A video has gone viral on social media, in which Kumar has been purportedly shown that he was ploughing his farmland with an ox and a horse.

This unusual combination of livestock for ploughing the field, took everybody by surprise. But, true the adage that necessity is the mother of all invention--forced Baban Kumar to employ this peculiar pair of livestock for the cultivation. Baban Kumar said that once he had 13 cows, but over time they died of a mysterious disease. "Then, I was left with one calf, which was purchased for Rs 2,000 and when the animal attained adulthood, I started using it for the cultivation. I didn't have money to purchase a pair of oxen. At that time I bought one pony also. So, I tried using them for ploughing the field." Talking about his financial constraints, Kumar said, "The idea of using ox and horse for the cultivation purpose cropped up because I was unable to afford ploughing of the field with a tractor." Besides, Kumar sought help from the administration for providing him with a pair of oxen to cultivate his land, but in vain.