New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) private ward in Delhi on Monday for a minor stomach infection and a routine checkup.

The 63-year-old minister was admitted around noon. Doctors said her condition was stable and she was receiving the medical care available at the hospital. Sitharaman paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his samadhi 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

She had also participated in a convocation ceremony in a university in Tamil Nadu recently. In July, Sitharaman was down with COVID-19 infection after her return from Bali, Indonesia, where she had attended G20 Finance Ministers' meeting.