New Delhi: Finally, doctors of Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital managed to remove mobile phone from the stomach of Tihar jail prisoner without any surgery. In a bizarre incident, the prisoner of Tihar Jail No.1 swallowed his mobile phone to prevent from being caught during a frisking exercise on 5 January.

This led to chaos and the prisoner was immediately taken to the jail hospital. Since his situation did not improve, he was then taken to jail hospital, and later to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital. There, it was confirmed after X-ray that the prisoner had indeed swallowed the phone.

The doctors at DDU worked hard and after 10 long days, on January 15, the doctors succeeded in removing the mobile phone without operation. The prisoner is fine and has been taken back to the jail.

According to the information received from Tihar Jail, this incident happened during routine check up to see if the prisoners are hiding mobile phones or anything else they shouldn't have access to. As the warden zeroed in on the prisoner seeing his discomfort, the prisoner apparently panicked. He then swallowed the phone in front of all the wardens and other inmates of the tight security prison.