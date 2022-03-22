New Delhi: In a respite to Indian students, who are pursuing medicine and other degrees in war-torn Ukraine, the Ukrainian government has decided to do away with KROK-II. As per the notification uploaded on the Ukrainian government website, KROK-I was deferred till 2023 while KROK-II was cancelled this year.

The KROK, is an obligatory part of certification for awarding the qualification of doctor or pharmacist. Students of medicine, dentistry and pharmacy in Ukraine should pass two separate exams i.e; KROK–I in the third year and KROK–II in the sixth year in order to qualify as a doctor as per the standards of Ukraine.

An elated Suddhajyoti Singha, a final-year student of Dnepropetrovsk State Medical University and a resident of Contai of West Bengal, said, "We are on cloud nine when we came to know that the news that we will get our degrees and licence without appearing for KROK-II." The West Bengal government has already promised internship opportunities at government hospitals to 13 final-year students, who are studying medicine in Ukraine.

“If the mandatory KROK-II examination were to be conducted in September 2022; we would have had to fly to Ukraine to write the exam and then only we would have been adjudged qualified doctors after passing out the exam. But, fortunately, due to unavoidable circumstances the Ukrainian government has done a favour to us by cancelling the exam as it is highly impossible to go there for writing the exam," opined Bornik Adhikari.

Read: Accommodate Ukraine return medical students in medical colleges across India: IMA appeals PM