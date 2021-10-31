Bengaluru: The last rites of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar were performed with full State honours at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and fans were present at the studio to pay their last respects to the departed sould. Puneeth passed away on October 29 following a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, after experiencing chest pain, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

The death of Puneeth took the entire country by shock and several actors from Mumbai and the South film industry, including Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, among others, have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family on his untimely demise. Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other noted politicians, including Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned his death.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is also lovingly called 'Appu' and 'Power Star' by his fans. He had made his debut as a child artiste. The 46-year-old actor has been the lead star in 29 films and his last release was 'Yuvarathnaa'. His other notable performances include, 'Raam', 'Hudugaru' and 'Anjani Putra'.

Also read: Watch: Fans keep streaming in to bid final adieu to Puneeth Rajkumar