Mumbai: Bollywood director Hansal Mehta levelled allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Hansal Mehta has demanded the resignation of Sameer Wankhede until the allegations against him are proved to be false.

In this connection, he has shared a tweet against Sameer Wankhede on Sunday. In which he tweeted, "He should resign till the serious allegations against Wankhede are proved. Why should only those who have been arrested be held responsible?"

It may be recalled that Prabhakar Sail, a witness in Aryan Khan' case, who is serving a jail term in a Mumbai cruise drugs case, has levelled allegations against the NCB. So, the NCB has now found itself in a whirlpool of controversy. The action of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede is also being questioned.

NCB DDG Mutha Ashok Jain submitted a statement after witness Prabhakar Sail levelled allegations against Sameer Wankhede. "I have noticed that Prabhakar Sail, a witness in one of the NCB cases, made the statement on social media," he said in the statement. Since he is a witness and the case is fair, he has to file an application in court instead of making his case on social media. But Sameer Wankhede has denied the allegations.

Also read: Witness in Aryan Khan's case alleges pay-off to senior officer Sameer Wankhede