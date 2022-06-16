Meerut: The shooting of the Hindi film 'Court Kachari' is going on in Meerut, UP these days. The cast of the film is also camping here. The shooting is scheduled to run at different locations till the last week of June. Artists from north India have been given a chance in this film. ETV Bharat caught up with one such film actor Lokesh Tilakdhari, who is playing a villain in the film.

Hindi film actor Lokesh Tilakdhari says 'Film City in Noida will provide jobs'

Lokesh has earlier worked in films 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' Part One and Part Two besides 'Chaar Din Ki Chandni', 'Dabangg 2', 'Zilla Ghaziabad', 'Bhaiyaji Superhit', 'Deshi Katte', 'Casteism', 'Chuda Ek Pratha' and 'Ghayal Returns'. A native of Moradabad district of UP, Lokesh welcomed the establishment of Film City in Noida and said will help in creating direct and indirect employment.

He, however, urged CM Yogi Adityanath to simplify the procedure for permissions for shooting films in the state.

