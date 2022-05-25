Ajmer(Rajasthan): The Ajmer Consumer Court on Monday relieved Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan from a case complaining of false representation of a stunt on the movie poster. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Ajmer, citing that actors are not responsible for the scenes in film posters, did not hold Devgan responsible for the allegations made in regards to his film 'De De Pyaar De'.

Complainant Tarun Aggarwal had submitted a complaint to the Consumer Commission to the effect that he had gone to watch the film after seeing a stunt scene mentioned in the poster of Luv Production produced movie 'De De Pyaar De'. However, the scene was not in the film. Aggarwal had named Luv Films Production, actors Ajay Devgan and Maya Mandir Cinema in his complaint about showing misleading advertisements.

He had further demanded to issue a comprehensive rebuttal not to issue such misleading advertisements in future, and to get Rs 4,51,000 for financial and Rs 11,000 for mental damage caused to him by misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.

After receiving the notice, film actor Ajay Devgan, through lawyers Amit Gandhi and Pranjul Chopra, submitted an application to the Consumer Commission pleading for his removal from the complaint. Ramesh Kumar Sharma, chairman of Consumer Commission Ajmer and member Dinesh Chaturvedi, after listening to the arguments of both sides, said in their decision that Ajay Devgan is only an actor and therefore not responsible for the posters or the scenes in the movie.

The commission stated in the decision that in the light of the provision of order 1 rule 10 (ii) of the CPC, the application of actor Ajay Devgan was accepted. Orders are given to remove him as a party from the complaint. The commission also ordered the complainant to submit the revised complaint title within 14 days.