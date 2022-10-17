Shimla: The filing of nomination papers for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will begin on October 17. The Election Commission announced the notification of holding elections in 68 Himachal Assembly seats on October 14. After the declaration of notification for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the model code of conduct has come into force.

The last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. Whereas scrutiny of papers will be done on October 27. The withdrawal of nominations will take place on October 29. On other hand, with the issuance of notification for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls 2022, the electioneering process has started gathering momentum in the state.

Read: Himachal Assembly polls: Congress likely to release 1st list of candidates today

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CPM have released the list of candidates contesting the Assembly elections. Congress party has given its approval for 60 names while the ruling BJP has not opened an account. Hence, it appears that candidates belonging to two major political parties --BJP and Congress --will take more time to file their nomination papers. Candidates affiliated with several political parties have intensified their campaigns in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Himachal Pradesh will witness election rallies by star campaigners in the coming days.

The polling for the 68-seat Himachal Assembly will take place on November 12 whereas election results will be announced on December 8. Of the 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, 17 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and three seats for Scheduled Tribes. Altogether 55,07,261 electorates will exercise their franchise during the Assembly elections.