Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Promise of setting up of the Atal Memorial Trust in Gwalior seemed to be gathering dust even as the nation is marking the former prime minister's birth anniversary today. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and his followers across the country are preoccupied with holding functions to recall the achievements of the Bharat Ratna winning prime minister.

During the bypolls in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had made an announcement that a memorial trust would be established after the former prome minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but that 'promise' was yet to see the light of the day.

In December 2020, Chouhan through a video-conferencing had discussed about the 'blueprint' of Atal Memorial Project. Thereafter, the CM had also announced the taking forward of the project.

But, even after the lapse of three years of the demise of Vajpayee, neither a single statue was installed in Gwalior city, nor a school and college were named after him. The Congress leaders had taken a potshot for not fulfilling the promises made by Chauhan earlier.

However, a team from Madhya Pradesh Cultural Department had conducted a survey for the identification of land for the setting up of the Atal Memorial Trust. They put the land near the Sirol Hill and Ramaua Dam on the priority list.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had also inspected the two places where the Atal Memorial is likely to come up has failed to push the project forward. Till date, the identification of land for establishing the memorial trust has not taken place.