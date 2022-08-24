New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Wednesday requested the Hyderabad Police to register an FIR against people who made school children raise slogans against suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed. In a letter to the Hyderabad Police, NCPCR said according to reports and videos on social media, "a shocking revelation

shows a video wherein several children in Hyderabad are seen raising slogans 'Sar Tan Se Juda' and demanding that T. Raja Singh be hanged". It seems the children have been influenced and used in the protests as political tools, it said. "The commission deems it appropriate to take suo motu cognizance since there is a prima-facie violation of relevant provisions under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

"The commission thereby requests your good offices to investigate the matter by lodging an FIR against the perpetrators at once. Further, the children who are seen in the video should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee for recording their statements and proper counselling as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015," the panel said. The NCPCR said an action-taken report along with a copy of the FIR, statement of children and their parents and relevant records may be submitted to the Commission within seven days of receipt of this letter. (PTI)