Belagavi: The issue of the quarrel between senior and junior students of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) has taken a serious turn since more than 15 students were suspended by the college administration a few days ago. A riot of sorts took place in the hostel during the medical college student elections. The incident happened on the night of May 4, when 15 students assaulted a Rajasthan-based final year student.

Rajasthan-based final year medical student Buraram Godare was seriously injured in the incident. Buraram's nose and short finger were severely injured. Buraram has been admitted to a private hospital in Rajasthan for treatment of his nose. The BIMS director has lodged a complaint at the APMC police station as well.

"The reason for the incident? The elections for BIMS College were held on May 1. Buraram who was injured opposed Krishna Rathod and his team during the election. Four days after the election, Rathod's team rushed to Buraram's room at midnight and quarrelled with him," BIMS Administrator Amlan Aditya Biswas said.

