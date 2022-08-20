Pali (Rajasthan): At least four pilgrims died on the spot and 20 others sustained injuries late on Friday night in Pali district of Rajasthan in a road accident. The devotees from Gujarat were traveling on a tractor trolley to Ramdevra. The tractor-trailer was hit by a truck.

The impact of the collision was so severe that pilgrims travelling on the tractor trolley were flung into the air. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed grief over the demise of the pilgrims.