Chennai: Priya Foods has won the Silver Award for Star Export in Southern Region Export Excellence Awards Ceremony organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO). The ceremony was held at the Crowne Plaza Adyar Park Hotel on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin attended the ceremony and presented the awards. Priya Foods was awarded for its efforts to bring in foreign exchange in the country through export of quality food products.

Minister for Cottage Industries T.M. Anbarasan and leaders from Priya Foods were among those attending the event. On behalf of Priya Foods, the award was received by Senior Manager Veeramachaneni Krishna Chand. Earlier too, Priya Foods was awarded the Best Exporters in the Southern States Award in the category of 'Top One Star Export House in Southern Region' for the year 2017-18.

