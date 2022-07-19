New Delhi: The police complaint about a girl in Kerala asked to remove innerwear before appearing for medical entrance exam NEET is "fictitious" and has been filed with "wrong intentions", the exam centre's superintendent has told the National Testing Agency. According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, no complaint has been received by them in this regard.

The father of a 17-year-old girl in Kerala's Kollam district, who has lodged a police complaint and intends to move the Human Rights Commission also, told a TV channel that his daughter had followed the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which does not state anything about innerwear and she was asked to remove it to be allowed to write the exam.

"No complaint or representation has been received by us. On basis of claims in media reports, an immediate report was sought from the centre superintendent and observer. "They have informed that no such incident took place and the complaint is fictitious and has been filed with wrong intentions," a senior NTA official said.

The NEET dress code does not permit any such activity as alleged by the parent of the candidate. The code provides for ensuring sanctity and fairness of exam while observing sensitivity towards gender, culture and religion during frisking of candidates, the official added. (PTI)