Ferozepur: Welcome posters that were displayed on the street walls here in Punjab were torn down by the villagers ahead of PM Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on January 5. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of PGI Satellite Centre, besides his rallies in Ferozepur and Chandigarh tomorrow.

The villagers have been enraged about the loss of lives during the protests against the farm laws that were repealed after a year-long agitation by the farmers who were mostly from the states of Punjab and Haryana. Near about 750 farmers lost their lives from across the nation, whereas the government had denied having any official records of their deaths earlier.

The villagers who protested while the posters were being put up, reportedly said that they will never forgive the Modi government for taking the lives of the farmer martyrs during the protests. They allegedly even forced some children to tear off the posters.

As told by BJP leader Gurpej Sheila, he got a call reporting the incident while the exact identities of the people involved in this misconduct are unknown. He said that all the people in Ferozepur are excited about the Prime Minister's visit and that such behaviour would not be tolerated ahead of such an auspicious event. He also informed that investigation to identify the perpetrators is underway.

