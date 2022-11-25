Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A ferocious Kalia monkey, which has been kept in solitary confinement in the Kanpur Zoo hospital for over five years for attacking people and children, has not showed any signs of behavioural change. The monkey was confined a solitary enclosure after it was found attacking and injuring people everyday in Jaunpur area of Uttar Pradesh.

As there was no change, the Zoo hospital authorities have decided not to release the simian because its menace will again start the moment it is freed from captivity. A trap was laid and the monkey was caught in 2017 from Jaunpur area and brought to Kanpur zoo hospital. The simian had bitten and grievously injured more than 250 children, women and others in Jaunpur region of Uttar Pradesh.

Wolfish Kalia monkey

Earlier an Aghori (practitioner of black magic) had tamed the monkey and while staying with him, the monkey had begun taking non-vegetarian food like mutton and liquor also.

Dr Nasir, Kanpur zoo hospital veterinarian, who has been making efforts to bring behavioural changes in the so called jailed monkey, said, "While staying with Aghori, the monkey had developed taste for non-veg food. It became addicted to liquor also. Living on non-veg food, the monkey's canines became prominent. The bite of this simian became fatal due to well developed canines. While attacking a person, the monkey used to take out a chunk of flesh in every bite. The simian was causing fatal and deep wounds on a victim's body. No sign of let up in its behavioural change has been seen despite efforts. Hence the monkey has been facing jail term for the whole life."

"The monkey's striking or attacking rate was five to six persons per day and had grievously injured more 250 persons. So, such a ferocious ape species cannot be released in a wild because it will be a big menace for the nearby communities again."