Chennai: A 13-year-old white tigress 'Akansha' died at the Vandalur Zoo in Chennai Wednesday night. The white tigress had been suffering from ataxia for the past two weeks. Ataxia is used to describe a lack of coordination caused by a problem in the animal's nervous system.

According to the sources in the Zoo, the tigress, who was under treatment for the condition, died on March 23 after showing complete paralytic symptoms of the entire body and limbs. As per reports, the postmortem formalities will be conducted by experts of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

