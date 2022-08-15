Hyderabad: A female biker from Gannavaram in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh has set a record of traveling 2,800 km on her two-wheeler in an eight-day trip. Indu Vallabhaneni completed the eight-day trip alone to the world's highest motorable road, Umling La pass in Ladakh.

Indu, who had the ambition from childhood to achieve something, started to ride a bullet bike at a young age. From then onwards whenever she got time, she used to go for long drives of 200-300 km. At this time, Indu decided to participate in the program organized by Royal Enfield under the name of Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey.

Female rider reach highest road in the world, set a record

Also read: David Popovici breaks world 100m freestyle record at European Championships

When Indu's parents came to know about her decision to ride to Umling La, they initially refused. But her brother Saikrishna, who always encouraged her efforts, convinced them. Of the 70 participants, only six girls participated and Indu was one of them. On June 30, Indu left Delhi for Chandigarh, embarking on a journey of 19,024 feet on the Bullet.

On July 1, she reached Manali from Chandigarh and on July 2 after learning about the problems and precautions to be taken while riding a bike, Indu completed a distance of 2800 km in 8 days. She said that completing such an adventure at the age of 20 has given her renewed enthusiasm. Her parents said that their daughter has been brave since childhood.

Indu said that parents should raise girls and boys equally so that children can achieve newer heights.