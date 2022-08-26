Bikaner: A female professor at the Maharaja Ganga Singh University Bikaner in Rajasthan has accused Vice-Chancelor Vinod Kumar Singh and other professors and employees of the university of molestation and harassment. Police registered a case against the accused. Police officer Vikram Singh Charan confirmed that a case under IPC Section 354 and other Sections had been registered in the matter. The female professor lodged a complaint late on Thursday night with the police alleging molestation and harassment by Vice-Chancellor Vinod Kumar Singh, Prof Anil Kumar Chhangani and others. The contents of the complaint were not immediately known. More details about the incident are awaited.

