Kollam(Kerala): A female NEET aspirant from Kerala has lodged a complaint with police that she and many other students were forced to remove their underwear during the security checkup for NEET exams held across the country on Sunday.

Also read: Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone NEET-UG exam scheduled on July 17

The student lodged the complaint at the office of DySP Kottarakkara claiming that they were asked to remove underwear while passing through the metal detector installed at Marthoma Institute of Information Technology in Ayur area of Kollam district. The student said that they were not allowed to enter the examination hall without removing her underwear.

The student approached the police after undergarments were found dumped together in cartons post the examination. Meanwhile, the college authorities denied responsibility stating that frisking and biometric checking were done by external agencies.