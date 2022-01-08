New Delhi: Women lawyers of the Delhi High Court have written to the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, seeking investigation into Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai app incidents wherein Muslim women were illegally auctioned through apps.

The letter-plea seeks investigation into the source of funds and handlers of apps as well.

The women advocates had urged the court to pass directions to the central and state governments so that minority communities are able to enjoy their fundamental right to life with dignity and security.

"These incidents are not only symbolic of misogyny and communal enmity but also show lack of respect and sense of fear of the law among developers and users of such apps. Clearly, it is felt by the perpetrators that there need be no shame, guilt or fear for their actions," read the letter.

The letter highlights various incidents where the minority community has been targeted and been at the receiving end, apart from being harassed but law enforcement agencies have failed to safeguard them.

