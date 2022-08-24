Thane (Maharashtra): Challenging traditional notions of the priesthood, women priests are coming forward and performing Puja's and are receiving positive responses from the hosts as well. They perform all kinds of rituals: naming ceremonies, weddings as well as festivals, and their demand for witnesses surge during the festival seasons.

Senior priest Veena Modak started this initiative in Thane, breaking the age-old tradition of male priests and gradually she started getting requests to perform puja on the occasion like Ganeshotsav, Mangala Gaur, Laghu Rudra, and Satyanarayan Puja. "It takes at least an hour to complete the entire pooja by explaining the importance of the pooja to the hosts, we try to involve the people watching. So we're popular among the young generation," said Veena Modak.

On behalf of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, a women priest course was started in 1994-95 under the guidance of Veena Modak at Brahmin Seva Sangh and it has now been completed for 21 years. Now, 40 women are enrolled in this priesthood course. Excitement among the newly enrolled members for the four-year course can be seen. However, the enthusiasm dwindles as the course gets tougher.

Swati Deodhar, the female priest under Rashtra Sevika Samiti, says that priesthood is not just a means of earning money but it is important for us to bring joy to the host after chanting scriptures and worshipping with devotion.

The material required for the puja ritual is now available at one place in Thane. The business, which started as Rambharose Agarbatti, three years ago at Ghantali Chowk here, started offering all-in-one 23 Ganesh Pujan, literature and Satyanarayan Puja literature package home delivery service. Considering the response of citizens of Thane, two types of packages have been kept for Satyanarayan Puja. In the second package, complete materials such as banana poles, three coconuts, one thousand basil leaves, five fruits, leaves, etc. are given.

This year, nearly 70 complete packages were given for Satyanarayan Puja in the month of Shravan. Meanwhile, 50 packages of Ganesh Pujan materials have been booked and this demand is increasing in the last phase of Ganesha's arrival. Sameer Bhise said that recently, on the same lines as filling the grocery items for the month, they have also started providing packages of pooja materials required for daily puja rituals and they are getting good choices from the customers.