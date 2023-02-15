Siwan: A case of attempted rape of a female footballer has come to light in Bihar's Siwan. The incident came to light from the Mairwa police station area after the victim reached out to the Siwan District Magistrate and informed that a youth tried to force himself on her on Monday when she had gone out for a walk in the village.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Mairwa police launched an investigation and reassured adequate action against whoever is found responsible. As stated in her complaint filed on Monday, a young man caught hold of her while she was on a walk in the village as usual. He allegedly dragged her to a nearby field and started abusing her.

He allegedly said that the woman tries to act smart with her playing skills, and tried to rape her. The victim started screaming loudly to attract the attention of the passers-by in order to save herself. The accused then physically assaulted her to shut her up, as informed by the complainant.

As soon as some people started gathering at the crime scene, the accused fled from the spot. Claiming that her life is in danger, the victim wrote to Siwan DM demanding strict action against the accused. The accused is currently absconding while the officials are on the lookout for him. The victim is known for bringing several laurels to the country on national as well as international levels.