Coimbatore: M Amina (38), a female constable serving in the Mettupalayam police station, was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Thursday, recognizing her service to society. She has performed the last rites of over 100 unidentified and unclaimed bodies in the past five years, surpassing her formal obligation restricted to paperwork. Amina is assigned with the monitoring of medico-legal proceedings in hospitals.

Her work involves sending bodies for postmortem and doing the related paperwork. But many times there is no one to claim the body. Amina believes that everyone deserves the dignity of death and hence took on the onus of performing the last rituals of unclaimed bodies with the help of her colleagues and a non-government organisation 'Jeeva Shanthy Trust'.

Her work has brought her praise to the police department, and for that along with a certificate of appreciation, she was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5000. The mother of two credits her husband for supporting her in her endeavor, not taking away her dad's encouragement to join police services. Amina hopes to continue doing selfless service till her retirement.