Hamirpur(Himachal Pradesh): A case of harassing a woman civil judge by a lawyer has come to light during the evening walk in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur. On Saturday, a female civil judge of Harimpur registered a case against a lawyer for harassing her during the evening walk for the past several days.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Haroon. The female judge alleged that for the past several days he has been stalking her during the evening walk and accused the lawyer of using filthy and vulgar language as well. She lodged a complaint against the advocate Mohammad Haroon at the Sadar Kotwali police.

In this, the judge has also provided screenshots of the messages sent by the advocate to the police. An FIR has been registered under sections 354(C) and 354(D) of the Indian Penal Code.

Regarding this, ASP Anoop Kumar of Hamirpur said, "A female civil judge has registered a complaint. She alleged that when she was going for a walk, she was being followed by the lawyer who has been harassing her. Legal action will be taken after collecting evidence. We are investigating the matter."