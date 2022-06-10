Panaji (Goa): Hindu Raksha Maha Aghadi chief Subhash Velingkar on Friday claimed that there is a feeling of insecurity in the minds of Hindus across the country. "For the safety of Goans, we have done an innovative experiment of 'Hindu Raksha Maha Aghadi'. We are trying our best not to repeat in the future the way Hindus were persecuted in the past through the Goa Inquisition," he said.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has announced that the 10th edition of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Rashtra Adhiveshan will be held at Ponda in South Goa from June 12 to 18. Around 1,000 representatives of over 350 Hindu organisations from the US, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Fiji, Nepal as well from 26 States of India have been invited for the event. (IANS)