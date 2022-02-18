Hyderabad: Amid the political equation in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery on February 20. The meeting will be convened in an effort to unite various political parties against the BJP and the NDA government. KCR in this regard has said that he would soon launch an agitation against the Modi government. Political pundits are now wondering if the meeting between the two Chief Ministers will create new political equations in the country.

Charging that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government should be dumped for its alleged anti-people policies, he said he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP political parties. Alleging that there was corruption in the Rafale fighter plans deal, Rao said he will approach the Supreme Court to bring out the truth.

“Mamata Behen ( Mamata Banerjee) called me. We had a discussion over phone. She invited me to Bengal or she’ll come to Hyderabad. She said Mujhe Dosa kilao. I said most welcome. She may come any time. We are discussing. There are so many political leaders across the nation, KCR said when asked if he is still mooting the idea of a non-BJP, non-Congress Front.

KCR had recently said that it is necessary to work faster to open a National Front against the BJP. In this regard, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had responded positively to the proposal.

"We have been working since last month. We are trying to form an Independent Front of all the opposition to fight the 2024 elections together, he added. He, however, did not give a direct reply if he will lead the opposition parties saying “one thing I promise you that I will play a major role in that”.

He also said as of now there was no firm plan as to how the opposition unity will take shape in future and the people of the country should rise to the occasion.

KCR said though he met several opposition leaders and Chief Ministers before the 2019 polls, things went in a different way with BJP coming back to power. He said the present situation is now proving to be disastrous to the nation as day by day it is worsening.

“Country is filled with religious emotions, which are not desirable, which is uncalled for, which is unwanted and not good for the country,” KCR added.

Senior Political Analyst Ravindra Ambedkar said that KCR has strongly supported the Congress against the BJP. The country needs a Third Front. They should make strong alliances in the states where the BJP is not in power which will put pressure on BJP.

Meanwhile, senior political analyst and journalist Tulshidas Bhoite said that if KCR is doing something at the national level, Shiv Sena feels it is their responsibility to support him. South India has always been a 'Mission Impossible' for the BJP. The meeting between Thackeray and KCR on Sunday will put the BJP in a difficult position. The support given by Deve Gowda from Karnataka is significant.

