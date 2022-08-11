Pilibhit: Krishna Devi, a resident of Rasiakhanpur village of Bisalpur block left her home along with her family on Wednesday night, citing threat to her life after she registered a case of cow smuggling against four people in the village. The case dates back to April, when Krishna Devis's cows were stolen, bearing no action against the accused. It is alleged that the police were incompetent at arresting the four accused in the case registered.

On April 10, Krishna Devi had taken her cattle for grazing as usual when her calf wandered in the nearby field. She found some of her cattle missing while setting to go back. After searching for the missing animals in vain for a while, Krishna Devi rushed to the Kotwali police to file a case but the police paid no heed to her problem. Later, the victim complained to the higher officers of the police, following which a case was registered against Abid Hussain, Zildar, Rais Khan, and Munne Khan of the village in Kotwali. However, even after the complaint was registered, the police did not arrest the accused.

Krishna Devi, highly disappointed with the incompetent investigation, had put up a board in protest, demanding that the police officials arrest the accused by August 10. She had threatened to leave the village if the arrest is not executed in the said time.



Also read: Four cow smugglers arrested in Gurugram

As soon as the matter came to light, on August 5, Police officer Prashant Singh, Deputy District officer Rishi Kant Rajvanshi, and Bisalpur Block Development officer Ved Prakash reached the spot and tried to persuade the woman. But she remained adamant, demanding that the accused be arrested first and only then would she change her mind.

The woman alleged that the accused are threatening to kill her and her family and she no longer feels safe in the village. Due to repetitive threats and no help from the police department, she said she has decided to leave the village along with her family.

This has led to a stir in the police department. The Additional Superintendent of Police reached the village with the jurisdictional officer and started probing the matter. Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, "The victim's family is threatening to flee to pressurise the case of cow slaughter. We are investigating the matter from all angles."