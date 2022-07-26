New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said that Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) certificates of 1811 associations have been cancelled across India under the provisions of the FCRA-2010 in the last three years. “During preceding 3 years from 2019 to 2021, registration certificates of 1811 number of associations have been cancelled under the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA 2010).

Reasonable opportunity of being heard is given in terms of Section 14(2) of FCRA 2010, by issuing Show Cause Notice before a decision about cancellation of registration is taken,” said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha. He said that applications for renewal of certificates of registration issued under the FCRA, 2010 are processed as per provisions of FCRA, 2010 and rules made there under “783 number of applications for renewal have been denied during the last three years,” said Rai.

Giving statistics, Rai further said that the registration of 218 associations has been cancelled in Tamil Nadu, followed by 206 in Maharashtra and 193 in West Bengal. He said that between January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2021 renewal applications of 783 associations have been denied. As many as 110 associations face denial of FCRA registration in Maharashtra, 84 in Andhra Pradesh and 66 in Sikkim.