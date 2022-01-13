Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu): Foxconn, which manufactures spare parts for the popular Apple iPhone in India, was shut down after a food poisoning incident. It has been operating in the Sungwarsathram area of Kanchipuram district for the past three years. The factory employs more than 18,000 women workers and they have been working on a contract basis.

The female workers in the factory are staying in three hostels in Kanchipuram. Recently, more than 100 female workers from this factory have been admitted to private and government hospitals for treatment after consuming contaminated food prepared by the factory's hostel cooks.

More than 3,000 female workers went on strike for about 18 hours on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway at midnight on December 17 following rumours that eight of them had died. Following this, Minister for Labour Welfare Ganesan and Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan negotiated with the agitating workers and as a result, they withdrew their protest. Later, they complained to the ministers alleging that they are not happy with the salaries being paid by Foxconn. Similarly, they said that the food that is being served, too, is not good.

The factory management then announced that it would give the workers 10 days off and all of them would be granted paid leave. On the sidelines, they negotiated with the protesting workers, but they refused to give up the struggle. Therefore, they were arrested by the police and later released.

But, the police registered a case under six Sections against 22 union executives, who were arrested, along with the workers. On the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, talks were held on December 21, 2021, at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary with the representatives of Foxconn.

Production at the Foxconn plant was halted on January 12 due to skeletal staff. So, the management has decided to start production after Pongal.

