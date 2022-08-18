Kottayam (Kerala): Kumarakom, a beautiful tourism destination in Kerala that shot to national fame after visits by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is hoping for a better season during Onam this year. Two years of the Covid-19 Two years of t this year have caused serious losses to the tourism industry in Kumarakom. People who are relying on revenue from tourism in Kumarakom are pinning their hopes on the Onam season, hoping that more domestic and international tourists will be coming this year.

The houseboat owners in Kumarakom, which has the second largest number of houseboats in service after Alappuzha, hoped that more international tourists would be coming to witness the Nehru Trophy Boat Race this year and that the crowd would naturally visit Kumarakom.

" Tourism was recovering once again after Covid. But then came the floods and many tourists went away. However, we are all hoping that this season would bring us cheers after about three years of sluggishness. Bookings have started coming. Nehru Trophy Boat race is on September 4 and with it, things would be much better," Soji Alumparambil, President of the House Boat Owners Society.

"In Kumarakom, thousands of families are dependent on tourism and the news we are getting now is very positive for them. We hope that more business would come this year and are awaiting a good season," he added.