Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against Hafiz Imran Warsi, who issued a fatwa against a Muslim doctor, for showering flowers on the path taken by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Moradabad. The matter came to the fore when the doctor lodged a complaint against Hafiz. The police took cognizance of the matter and arrested the accused.

ETV Bharat spoke to Dr. Nizam Bharti who said that on April 2, he had showered flowers on the path taken by RSS in Mahmudpur village of the Mainather police station area of ​​Moradabad. Consequently, a fatwa was issued which said that the person who will kill the doctor would be given a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Nizam told that the fatwa pamphlets were distributed in the mosques and shops of the village. Dr. Nizam Bharti said that he along with his family are worried about their lives. He said that it was his personal freedom and desire to shower flowers on the path taken by RSS workers.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Imran Warsi, who issued the fatwa, has alleged that the doctor makes children bet on mobile in which his son has lost lakhs of rupees. "I had distributed pamphlets against him at shops so that children could stop betting," added the accused

SSP Bablu Kumar said that the police has registered a case and the accused had been arrested.

