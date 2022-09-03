Aligarh: A Deobandi Mufti issued a fatwa against BJP leader Ruby Khan for worshipping Lord Ganesh in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. According to sources, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Muslim BJP leader Ruby Khan installed an idol of Lord Ganesh in her house.

Deobandi's Mufti Arshad Farooqui said that Lord Ganesh is highly revered by Hindus and the belief among Hindus is that he bestows them with happiness and prosperity with knowledge, but in Islam, there is no idol worship. "In Islam, no one is worshipped except Allah. Those who are doing this are against Islam and it is an anti-Islamic act," said Mufti Arshad Farooqui.

In response, Ruby blamed people like him for spreading discord in society. Ruby Khan said that such clerics and muftis are not true Muslims and said that such Muftis and Maulanas are of extremist and jihadi mindset and that these people themselves want to discriminate. She said that if he was a true Muslim, he would not have talked like this. The divisional vice-president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Ruby Khan has become a constant discussion since installing the Ganesh idol.