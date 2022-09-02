Jhansi: A man allegedly killed his daughter by throwing her into a well for not being able to get money for liquor from home at Hati village of Uldan police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Friday. The accused has been identified as Khemchand.

According to sources, Khemchand asked for money from his wife for liquor and when she declined to give him money, then there was a dispute between the two. During this, the father who was addicted to alcohol threw his one-year-old innocent child into the well and fled from the spot. The people around got united on the spot and tried to save the child.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and took out the body of the girl from the well. Station in-charge, Ajmer Singh Bhadauria said, "the body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered on the complaint of the family members and the search is on for the accused. Strict action will be taken against the accused."