Jaunpur: In a shocking incident in Naipura village of Zafarabad police station area in Jaunpur district, a father threw his two children into a well leading to the death of both. The incident reportedly happened on Sunday afternoon. Both the children were identified as a 7-year-old girl Syama, and a 5-year-old boy Armaan.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies, and sent them for post mortem. While the accused father was arrested by the police

Circle officer, City, Jitendra Kumar Dubey said, "The accused Irfan is mentally deranged. He had thrown his two children into the well, causing their death. Police have sent both the bodies for post-mortem and legal action is being taken against the accused."

