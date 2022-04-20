Nagpur: An alcoholic here in the Rani Durgaavati area of Pachpavli police station in Nagpur sold his one-month-old daughter for Rs 70,000. The incident came to light after the mother of the child lodged a complaint against her husband and the mediator who helped him sell the child. The police have arrested both the accused while a case has been filed against them at the Pachpavli police station, as informed by Assistant Police Inspector Meenakshi Katole.

The accused has been identified as Utkarsh Daliwale, who had settled in the Rani Durgavati area here with his wife a few years ago. About a month ago, his wife gave birth to a girl child. However, owing to his alcohol addiction, Daliwale decided to sell the child for some money as his financial situation seemed to move south. He then reportedly got in touch with Usha Sahare, a woman from a private orphanage, who worked as the mediator for this illegal deal. The child was then sold to a couple in the Umred village for rs. 70,000.

The child's mother, who lodged a complaint in the case, reportedly opposed selling the child but her husband did it without her knowledge. She immediately rushed to the police station as soon as she found out, responding to which the Pachpavli police took immediate action and arrested the accused. "We have arrested the two prime accused -- the child's father Utkarsh and the mediator Usha Sahare -- while further investigation might reveal more names that may be involved in other such cases," Katole said.

She further informed that the couple that bought the child have not had children for the past 14 years, and that is probably why they may have gone ahead with the deal. "The child, in this case, was sold for Rs 70,000 to a couple in Umred, though we are not sure of the couple's role in the crime. We will investigate further to see if the couple was aware that the deal is illegal, how much of it they actually knew, and will take action based on that," she added. Meanwhile, she also informed that the accused had bought some things with the money he acquired from the deal, which has also been confiscated by the police.

This is the second case of child trafficking registered in the last month. A few days back, a child born out of a love affair, was sold by a doctor to a couple in Hyderabad for Rs 7 lakhs.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Disabled newborn found abandoned at Niloufer Hospital