Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): A man sold his newborn child to another person for Rs 50,000 28 days after his wife gave birth to the baby boy. The incident took place in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar recently.

Nagaveni, the mother had some heart-related ailments and to get her treated her husband Basappa had availed a loan which he was unable to repay. According to sources, Nagaveni gave birth to a baby boy around 28 days ago. A person from the Galipur area visited the couple recently and clicked a picture of the newborn child.

He then returned after four days and "bought the child". "They took our signature on the white paper," said Nagaveni. "My wife's condition was not good at that time and there was no one to look after her. So I had given the child to them," the father said.

The incident came to light after researcher Deepu Budde visited the houses to study the situation of transgenders in the recent flood situation. At this time, she came to know about the child-selling incident. She immediately informed the Child welfare committee.

"During my study on the flood situation, I visited the house of this family. There I came to know about it. The family said they are under the burden of loans. I warned them that this was not correct and then informed the officers," Budde said.