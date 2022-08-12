Faridabad: A man killed his one-and-a-half-year-old son for disturbing his sleep on Friday. The father beat his son so much that his son died on the spot. According to the child's mother, she had gone to the nearby Baselwa Colony to tie rakhi to her brother. The woman took one son with her, while the other son was kept by her husband and when she returned home, her child was lying dead and her husband was absconding from the spot.

SHO Dinesh said that he had received information that a man had killed his one-and-a-half-year-old children. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and took the child's body and sent it for post-mortem. On the statement of the child's mother, the police have registered a case against the accused. According to the police, further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received.

Also read: One in millions: Couple in their 70s become parents in Rajasthan

Priya's neighbors told that around 9:30 pm, the sound of the child's crying was coming. After a while, the sound suddenly stopped. According to the neighbors, they did not even realize that the father would take such a dreadful step. The child's maternal uncle Sundar told that the accused used to help vehicles pass at night. That's why he sleeps during the day. According to Sundar, the sleep of the accused was disturbed by the child's crying. Angered by this, the accused killed the child.