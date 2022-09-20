Osmanabad (Maharashtra): In a horrific incident, a man killed his 22-year-old daughter on Sunday evening after mutton cooked by her was somehow eaten by a stray dog. Kajal Shinde was rushed to a nearby hospital but died on the way.

The incident was reported at Karla Village in Tuljapur Taluka of Osmanabad District. As the incident came to light it left everyone mortally scared. After the victim's husband, Manoj Sunil Shinde filed a complaint, the police registered an FIR at Naladurg Police Station. The accused is, however, on the run even as police have arrested the victim's mother.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Tuljapur Sub Division Sai Bhore-Patil along with Assistant Police Inspector Siddheshwar Gore visited the crime scene. Kajal used to stay at her parent's house along with his husband Manoj. On Sunday evening, Kajal cooked mutton but somehow a stray dog entered the house and ate it. When Kajal's mother Meera asked about the mutton, the duo indulged in a heated argument.

The accused father Ganesh Bhosale, who is said to be an alcoholic, heard the ongoing argument between the duo. In a fit of rage, he took out a gun and shot Kajal in the chest leaving her grievously injured. Kajal was rushed to a hospital by other relatives but she didn't survive. Police are investigating the matter and the hunt to nab the accused is on.