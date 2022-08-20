Patna: In an unfortunate incident, a 21-year-old girl was shot by her father in the Renganiyabagh village of Naubatpur police station area of Bihar's Patna on Saturday. In the suspicion of a love affair, the eccentric father has pumped five bullets into his daughter's(Madhu) body. The accused has been identified as Rishi Dev Prasad.

Father fires at daughter in Patna

According to sources, there has been a dispute between the father and daughter over a love affair leading to this incident. After the incident, the accused father fled from the spot. However, the victim's mother Manorama Devi seems to be refraining from revealing anything clearly. She said, 'Father accidentally fired bullets at Madhu when was sitting in the house."

There was an atmosphere of panic in the village due to the firing incident. On being informed, the police reached the spot and the girl has been taken to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Bihta SHO, Ranjit Kumar said, "The girl received five bullets and has been admitted to a hospital. The victim told us that her father shot at her accidentally. At present, a CT scan of the injured girl is being done. Apart from this, an investigation has been started. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained."